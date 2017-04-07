Afraid to look, McGirt likes what he sees on leaderboard
William McGirt scuffled on the mini-tours for years, went through qualifying school twice and was 36 last summer when he won for the first time on the PGA Tour. Until four years ago, he couldn't bring himself to even look at a leaderboard.
