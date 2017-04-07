Afraid to look, McGirt likes what he ...

Afraid to look, McGirt likes what he sees on leaderboard

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

William McGirt scuffled on the mini-tours for years, went through qualifying school twice and was 36 last summer when he won for the first time on the PGA Tour. Until four years ago, he couldn't bring himself to even look at a leaderboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Thu winklerlg 23
golf club membership Tue rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar '17 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC