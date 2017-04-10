5 Things we learned from The Masters
Sergio Garcia won the 81st Masters on Sunday by beating Justin Rose in a play-off after a thrilling final-round duel between the pair at Augusta National. Five years after famously telling Spanish reporters he did not think he was good enough to win a major, Garcia finally claimed the title his abundant talents deserved.
