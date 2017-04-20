2019 Solheim Cup set for Gleneagles in September

The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles will take place from September 13 to 15 that year, the Ladies European Tour has confirmed. Scotland had already won the right to host the biennial contest in 2019 between Europe and the United States, which will take place on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Perthshire.

