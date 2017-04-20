2019 Solheim Cup set for Gleneagles i...

2019 Solheim Cup set for Gleneagles in September

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles will take place from September 13 to 15 that year, the Ladies European Tour has confirmed. Scotland had already won the right to host the biennial contest in 2019 between Europe and the United States, which will take place on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Perthshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar '17 Doyle 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC