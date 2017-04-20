2017 Masters Golf Tournament: Tornado...

2017 Masters Golf Tournament: Tornado warning shuts Augusta

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

The estimated crowd of 50,000 who streamed into the first official day of practice at the 81st Masters on Monday had their enjoyment curtailed just after lunch by a tornado warning which forced the immediate evacuation of the course and caused play to be called off for the day. "We are in the area of a tornado warning and we are shutting the course down," an official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Mon jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Mon Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC