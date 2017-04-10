10 Things to Know for Today

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo, 6-year-old, Mustafa, left, draws on a piece of paper next to another child in a tent, at the Khazer refugee camp in east Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Mustafa suffers nightmares, cries at the sound of airplanes and occasionally wets himself, symptoms that worsened last year when an explosion in Mosul killed his cousin and wounded his father before his eyes.

