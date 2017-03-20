YHS golf team shooting for sixth title
The Yosemite High School golf team is off to a good start on its way to its sixth consecutive North Sequoia League Championship, winning the first three league mini tournaments of the season. The Badgers, under the leadership of Coach Reg Turner, kicked off the season March 8 in Chowchilla, edging Kerman and Liberty by 12 and 20 points, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC