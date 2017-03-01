With caddie ailing, Mickelson turns to his brother on bag

In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, PGA golfer Phil Mickelson, left, and his brother, Tim Mickelson, watch from the sidelines during the first half of the NCAA Pac-12 Championship football game between Arizona State and Stanford in Tempe, Ariz. Phil Mickelson's younger brother Tim, was pressed into duty Friday, March 3, 2017 at Chapultepec Golf Club when Jim "Bones" Mackay fell ill and couldn't go more than three holes.

