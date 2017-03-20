Watch alligator eat golfer's ball before returning to water
Like every sport, golf has its book of rules, some of them quirky, like how and where to drop your ball if it lands on a sprinkler head. But what does an aspiring Phil Mickelson do when an alligator eats his ball? Two West Palm Beach, Fla., golfers say they had to figure that out, and they've got the video to prove it.
