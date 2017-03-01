USGA and R&A release 30 proposed changes to rules of golf
The USGA and R&A released proposed changes to the rules of golf on Wednesday. Golf's two governing bodies dropped a set of 30 changes that would theoretically go into effect for the PGA Tour in January 2019.
