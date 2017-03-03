US golfer leads, Tabuena, Que 2nd

US golfer leads, Tabuena, Que 2nd

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

John Catlin, one of several journeymen trying their luck in the Asian circuit, was the surprise leader of the Solaire Philippine Open after firing a four-under-par 68 in the first round yesterday at The Country Club. Catlin, 26, still seeking a worthy finish after turning professional three years ago, was two shots up over six players that included Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que, who each shot a two-under-par 70. Catlin had five birdies to go with one bogey at the refurbished course that was closed for two years in preparation for staging a possible European Tour event in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan '17 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC