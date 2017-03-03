US golfer leads, Tabuena, Que 2nd

John Catlin, one of several journeymen trying their luck in the Asian circuit, was the surprise leader of the Solaire Philippine Open after firing a four-under-par 68 in the first round yesterday at The Country Club. Catlin, 26, still seeking a worthy finish after turning professional three years ago, was two shots up over six players that included Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que, who each shot a two-under-par 70. Catlin had five birdies to go with one bogey at the refurbished course that was closed for two years in preparation for staging a possible European Tour event in 2018.

