Under threat Burnley golf club is saved
A Lancashire golf club that was in serious risk of closing down has had its future secured at the 11th hour, according to reports. The Burnley Express has reported that Marsden Park Golf Club, which is run by Pendle Leisure Trust, has been under threat twice in the last year due to a reduction in funding, but now a professional golfer has taken over the venue's management.
