Trump protesters asked to leave LPGA Tour event
About a dozen people protesting the U.S. Women's Open being played at a course President Donald Trump owns left peacefully Saturday after security officials asked them to leave the front entrance of the LPGA Tour's Bank of Hope Founders Cup. Members of the group UltraViolet protested for less than 30 minutes before they were asked to leave the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
