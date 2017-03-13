Tom Lehman rallies to beat Steve Stri...

Tom Lehman rallies to beat Steve Stricker in Tucson

Tom Lehman took advantage of senior newcomer Steve Stricker's late mistakes Sunday to win the Tucson Conquistadores Classic for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory. Two strokes behind Stricker with three holes to play, Lehman closed with two birdies and a par for a 7-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over playing partner Stricker.

Chicago, IL

