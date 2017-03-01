Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy welcome golf's new 'common-sense' rule book

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods led the praise for golf's proposed radical rules overhaul, with the former expressing his belief that the "revolutionary" modernisation and simplification could stop people turning away from the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.