Threatened Utah prairie dogs have the...

Threatened Utah prairie dogs have their day in courtand win

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Prairie dogs in Utah won a turf battle against property developers on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court reinstated restrictions on development in areas inhabited by the threatened animals. Environmentalists praised the three-judge appeals court panel's decision overturning an earlier ruling and protecting the foot-long rodents, which property rights activists say threaten farm animals and development with their massive underground colonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC