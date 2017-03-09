The mystery behind the unluckiest golf shot ever Solving the mystery behind the unluckiest break in golf history Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/joe-daley-putt-lip-out-q-school-video-unlucky Luck is an inherent part of golf - and sports, for that matter. Sometimes, for no rhyme or reason, a ball will simply bounce one way and not the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.