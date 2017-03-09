The mystery behind the unluckiest golf shot ever
The mystery behind the unluckiest golf shot ever Solving the mystery behind the unluckiest break in golf history Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/joe-daley-putt-lip-out-q-school-video-unlucky Luck is an inherent part of golf - and sports, for that matter. Sometimes, for no rhyme or reason, a ball will simply bounce one way and not the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC