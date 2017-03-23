The Latest: Mickelson heads into weekend at Match Play
Phil Mickelson has made it past the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time since 2004. J.B. Holmes didn't make a birdie until the 12th hole, and all that did was extend the match.
