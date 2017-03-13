Tee to Green: Bidwell Womena s Invita...

Tee to Green: Bidwell Womena s Invitational Golf Tournament fast approaching

The Bidwell Women's Invitational Golf Tournament is next month and those desiring to play in this popular tournament are encouraged to put a team together or sign-up either as an individual or as a twosome. The tournament committee will assign you to a team that is shy of one or two players if you are unable to put together a foursome.

