Tearful Jason Day withdraws in Austin to be with seriously ill mother
Defending champion Jason Day broke down in tears after withdrawing from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to spend time with his mother as she undergoes treatment for lung cancer. Day was three down after six holes of his opening match against Pat Perez when he conceded and walked off the course in Austin, prompting speculation that he had suffered another injury.
