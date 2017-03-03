Suzann Pettersen takes lead at breezy ANA Inspiration
While the entire field at the ANA Inspiration spent the whole day playing catch-up, Norway's Suzann Pettersen and the Korda sisters managed to get ahead. Pettersen finished her wind-delayed first round with a 4-under 68 and added a second-round 69 Friday, taking a one-shot lead over rookie Nelly Korda and five other players after two shortened days at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.
