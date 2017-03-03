Suzann Pettersen takes lead at breezy ANA Inspiration

While the entire field at the ANA Inspiration spent the whole day playing catch-up, Norway's Suzann Pettersen and the Korda sisters managed to get ahead. Pettersen finished her wind-delayed first round with a 4-under 68 and added a second-round 69 Friday, taking a one-shot lead over rookie Nelly Korda and five other players after two shortened days at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.