Chris Stroud made birdie on his final hole to cap off a clean round of 5-under 67 and take a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he goes for the first PGA Tour victory of his career Stroud takes 1-shot lead in Puerto Rico Chris Stroud made birdie on his final hole to cap off a clean round of 5-under 67 and take a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he goes for the first PGA Tour victory of his career Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ohKTSY RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico - Chris Stroud has gone 276 tournaments over the better part of a decade trying to win on the PGA Tour. A birdie on the final hole Saturday in the Puerto Rico Open gave him his first 54-hole lead, and he hopes his experience will keep him calm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.