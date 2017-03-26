Stanford native wins ANA Junior Inspiration golf tourney
Stanford native Lucy Li won the ANA Junior Inspiration by four strokes with a tournament total 3-under-par 213 and earned an exemption into the LPGA's first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration. The 14-year-old carded 10 birdies over 54 holes to secure her first AJGA Invitational win.
