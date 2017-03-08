SSP Chawrasia in hunt for Indian Open golf title

Gurugram, March 12: Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia moved in prime position to retain his Hero Indian Open title after staying in a three-way tie for the lead when the third round was suspended due to darkness here on Saturday. The five-time winner on the Asian Tour stood at six-under for the tournament alongside England's Eddie Pepperell and Spaniard Carlos Pigem through 11 holes of the third round at the DLF Golf and Country Club's Gary Player course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.