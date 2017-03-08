SSP Chawrasia in hunt for Indian Open golf title
Gurugram, March 12: Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia moved in prime position to retain his Hero Indian Open title after staying in a three-way tie for the lead when the third round was suspended due to darkness here on Saturday. The five-time winner on the Asian Tour stood at six-under for the tournament alongside England's Eddie Pepperell and Spaniard Carlos Pigem through 11 holes of the third round at the DLF Golf and Country Club's Gary Player course.
