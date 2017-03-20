Spieth looking forward to get through this Masters
Spieth looking forward to get through this Masters Two weeks before the Masters begins, Jordan Spieth said he will look forward to it being over Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ntTFAx FILE - In this April 10, 2016, file photo, Jordan Spieth waits to putt at the 18th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Two weeks before the Masters begins, Spieth is looking forward to it being over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC