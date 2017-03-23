Spieth grinds out a oemust wina over Ikeda

This time, there was no collapse, just a grind-it-out "must win" to beat Japan's Yuta Ikeda in Thursday's second round at the Dell Technologies Match Play in gusty wind that lived up to the legendary tough conditions of Texas golf. Spieth beat Ikeda 4-and-2 at the Austin Country Club a day after losing his first-round match by the same score to Japan's Hideto Tanihara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.