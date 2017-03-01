Simon Hobday was one of golf's greate...

Simon Hobday was one of golf's greatest characters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

My own introduction to the legendary Simon Hobday, who passed away, aged 76, from cancer on Wednesday night, was watching him win the Northern Rhodesia Open at Nchanga Golf Club in the early 1960s. I was a young teenager and a junior member at the club and he must have been 23 or 24 at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan '17 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan '17 stellapope 4
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC