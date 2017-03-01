Shaun Jones flirts with a 59, closing...

Shaun Jones flirts with a 59, closing with 63 at NZ Pga

For 14 holes during the second round of the New Zealand PGA Championship on Friday, Shaun Jones was on course to join one of golf's most elite groups. The New Zealander completed the first nine holes at the Manawatu Golf Club's Hokowhitu course at Palmerston North in 8-under 28, including two eagles and four birdies.

