Schwartzel hurts wrist when hit by shot of amateur partner
Defending champion Charl Schwartzel has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship pro-am after 10 holes because of something that has never happened to him: He got hit by a golf ball. On his first hole at Innisbrook on Wednesday, a shot by one of his amateur partners ricocheted off a tree and struck him in the left wrist as he instinctively moved his arms below his waist to avoid it being more painful.
