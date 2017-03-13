Rory McIlroy says it's 'obscene' that a Scottish golf club...
The Scottish golf club Muirfield will once again be eligible to host the British Open after its members voted on Tuesday to admit women as members for the first time in the club's 200-year history. "In this day and age, where you've got women that are the leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state, and not to be able to join a golf course?'' McIlroy said on Wednesday .
