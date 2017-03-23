Rory McIlroy out despite walkover win
Former champion Rory McIlroy crashed out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play despite winning a match without hitting a single shot. McIlroy, who lost his opening contest in group two to Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen, was due to face American Gary Woodland on Thursday, the man he beat in the 2015 final.
