Rickie Fowler shoots 65 as he pays tribute to Arnold Palmer
Rickie Fowler shoots 65 as he pays tribute to Arnold Palmer Rickie Fowler is wearing special shoes at Bay Hill to honor Arnold Palmer. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n9DLe7 Rickie Fowler hits his drive one the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 18. Fowler made it even easier for the fans to find him Saturday at Bay Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC