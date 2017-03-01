R&A and USGA outline plans for rule c...

R&A and USGA outline plans for rule changes to modernise golf

The R&A and United States Golf Association have announced proposals to make significant changes to the rules of golf, including eliminating numerous penalties and banning caddies from lining up players. The number of rules has been reduced from 34 to 24 in an effort to modernise and simplify the regulations which govern the sport.

