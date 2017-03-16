Pro golfer fearlessly pushes a gator into water hazard NOPE. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/pro-golfer-cody-gribble-gator-alligator-pga-water-hazard-arnold-palmer-invitational-video He can prove it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.