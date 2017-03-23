The UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame announced its 2017
The UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame announced its 2017 class. It includes golfer Ryan Moore, two-time football All-American Jamal Brimmer and softball coach Shan McDonald, who led the Rebels to three appearances in the Women's College World Series.
