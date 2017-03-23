Phil Mickelson continues swift progress at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson continued to look like a man in a hurry as he cruised into the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Mickelson, who is seeking a first title since winning the 2013 Open at Muirfield, defeated Australia's Marc Leishman 4&3 in their last-16 clash at Austin Country Club on Saturday.

