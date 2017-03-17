PGA golfer Cody Gribble slaps alligator on course - Airport security...
American pro golfer Cody Gribble is showing that nothing - not even an alligator - will get in his way out there on the course. The PGA Tour rookie was caught on video Thursday casually walking up to an alligator before slapping its tail, sending the reptile scurrying into a pond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC