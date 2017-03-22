Perez, Giusti claim Two Man golf title
Jose Perez of Sacramento and Adam Giusti of Santa Rosa prevailed in overtime Saturday to capture the 22nd annual Lake County Two Man Scramble Golf Championship at Buckingham Golf and Country Club. Perez and Giusti are longtime friends who graduated from Kelseyville High School in 2003 and both were four-time All-Conference golfers on the Kelseyville High School golf team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC