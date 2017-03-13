Past major winners welcome at Masters, but not to play
Augusta National has sent letters to its honorary invitees to inform them that the Par 3 Contest, held on the Wednesday before the opening round, will be limited to players in the field and past Masters champions. "It's sad," former British Open champion David Duval said.
