Past major winners welcome at Masters...

Past major winners welcome at Masters, but not to play

11 hrs ago Read more: Austin Times

Augusta National has sent letters to its honorary invitees to inform them that the Par 3 Contest, held on the Wednesday before the opening round, will be limited to players in the field and past Masters champions. "It's sad," former British Open champion David Duval said.

