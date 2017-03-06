Ochoa to play only an exhibition at her LPGA Tour event
Ochoa had said Sunday at the Mexico Championship that she would be playing the Lorena Ochoa Match Play on May 4-7, and that it would be her first time playing her tournament since 2012. Her brother, Alejandro Ochoa, said she did not want to be specific about her participation when speaking to a small group of reporters at Chapultepec Golf Club because the LPGA Tour had not publicized the Hall of Fame matches and his sister did not want to speak ahead of any announcement.
