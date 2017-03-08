No pulling the Valspar Championship field together on the fly for Tracy West
As tournament director of the Valspar Championship, Tracy West gets this question often: "Is Tiger Woods going to be there?" Woods, the most popular player in golf, hasn't played in the tournament at Innisbrook since it became a full-field PGA Tour event in 2000. And he isn't playing again this year, with health issues also affecting his schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Tue
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC