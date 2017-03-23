Newlywed Mullinax takes lead in Puerto Rico

Newlywed Mullinax takes lead in Puert...

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Five days after getting married, Trey Mullinax ran off nine birdies and saved par with a 15-foot putt on his last hole for a 9-under 63 to lead the Puerto Rico Open. RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico - Five days after getting married, Trey Mullinax ran off nine birdies and saved par with a 15-foot putt on his last hole for a 9-under 63 to lead the Puerto Rico Open. Mullinax had a one-shot lead over D.A. Points among the early starters at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club.

