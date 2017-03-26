Milestone: Trump plays first presiden...

Milestone: Trump plays first presidential golf outside Florida

President Donald Trump in his private citizen days of 2011 playing golf at his Trump International Golf Club outside West Palm Beach. President Donald Trump appeared to be playing golf on Saturday at his course in Northern Virginia - the first time in his presidency he has teed off outside of Palm Beach County.

