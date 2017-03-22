Mickelson says he won't be called as witness in trial
Phil Mickelson takes a drop from a hazard on the second hole during round-robin play against Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. less Phil Mickelson takes a drop from a hazard on the second hole during round-robin play against Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Wednesday, ... more Phil Mickelson hits to the green on the second hole during round-robin play against Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC