Miami's loss is Mexico gain as World Golf Championship moves
For the first time since 1962 - before Jack Nicklaus had won any of his 18 majors - the PGA Tour will not have a tournament at Doral this year. Doral had hosted a World Golf Championship event the last nine years until Cadillac did not renew as title sponsor and the tour couldn't find another that wanted to be at what is now Trump Doral.
