Matt Fitzpatrick prospers while McIlroy and Stenson struggle at Bay Hill

England's Matt Fitzpatrick claimed a share of the lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational as pre-tournament favourites Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson struggled to make an impression. Fitzpatrick carded a flawless 67 at Bay Hill to join Argentina's Emiliano Grillo at the top of the leaderboard, with compatriot Paul Casey a shot behind alongside Lucas Glover and Charley Hoffman.

