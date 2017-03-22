Match Play in Texas, and the LPGA gears up for a major
" Put together the top 64 players available from the world ranking, have them play 112 matches over five days, and anything can happen. Last year, Jason Day seemed to cruise at Austin Country Club, winning all seven of his matches " only his semifinal match against Rory McIlroy went to the 18th hole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC