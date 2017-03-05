Lorena Ochoa to play her LPGA Tour ev...

Lorena Ochoa to play her LPGA Tour event in May

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Lorena Ochoa is returning to LPGA Tour competition for the first time in five years, but only for her tournament. Mexico's greatest golfer said Sunday she will play in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play on May 4-7 in Mexico City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... 1 hr Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb 26 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan '17 North Halton cour... 3
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC