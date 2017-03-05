Lorena Ochoa to play her LPGA Tour event in May
Lorena Ochoa is returning to LPGA Tour competition for the first time in five years, but only for her tournament. Mexico's greatest golfer said Sunday she will play in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play on May 4-7 in Mexico City.
