Leishman snatches victory after late eagle as McIlroy comes up short

Australia's Marc Leishman produced a brilliant finish to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational as Rory McIlroy's bid for a remarkable victory faltered at the final hurdle. Leishman carded a closing 69 at Bay Hill to claim his second PGA Tour title by a single shot from Americans Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman, with McIlroy a shot further back alongside England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.