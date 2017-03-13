Lawyers cite golfer Phil Mickelson in insider trading case
This Feb. 5, 2017 file photo shows Phil Mickelson watching his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. A prosecutor and a defense attorney at an insider trader trial agreed that golfer Phil Mickelson was pivotal to their case Wednesday, March 15, 2017 telling jurors that what they'll learn about him at a Manhattan trial will help them decide whether a professional Las Vegas gambler earned over $40 million illegally through insider trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb 26
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan '17
|PUSMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC