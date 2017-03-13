Lawyers cite golfer Phil Mickelson in insider trading case

This Feb. 5, 2017 file photo shows Phil Mickelson watching his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. A prosecutor and a defense attorney at an insider trader trial agreed that golfer Phil Mickelson was pivotal to their case Wednesday, March 15, 2017 telling jurors that what they'll learn about him at a Manhattan trial will help them decide whether a professional Las Vegas gambler earned over $40 million illegally through insider trading.

