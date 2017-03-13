Las Vegas sports gambler to face trial on insider trading charges
Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading. The case has drawn attention not only because of Walters' renown as a wealthy professional sports gambler, but because of a connection to star golfer Phil Mickelson and an investigation plagued by leaks.
