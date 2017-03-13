Las Vegas sports gambler to face tria...

Las Vegas sports gambler to face trial on insider trading charges

Read more: Reuters

Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading. The case has drawn attention not only because of Walters' renown as a wealthy professional sports gambler, but because of a connection to star golfer Phil Mickelson and an investigation plagued by leaks.

